Bulawayo’s Rainbow Hotel fully booked ahead of the ZITF

Judith Phiri, Business Reporter

THE Bulawayo Rainbow Hotel, is among major hotels and lodges in Bulawayo that are now fully booked ahead of this year’s edition of the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF) scheduled to run from 20 to 23 July.

As one of the few hotels in the country that have absorbed Covid-19 shocks and are on the road to recovery, hospitality group, Rainbow Tourism Group (RTG)’s subsidiary Bulawayo Rainbow Hotel has been fully booked ahead of the ZITF.

Responding to questions from the Sunday News, Rainbow Tourism Group corporate communications and innovations manager, Mrs Pride Khumbula said the hospitality facility was at 100 percent occupancy for the ZITF period.

“Bulawayo Rainbow Hotel is now at 100 percent occupancy over the ZITF period. The reservations are all local and we have maintained rates for that period,” said Mrs Khumbula.

She however, said they still had bookings available through their RTG Virtual partnership network.

“RTG Virtual is a partnership platform between RTG and selected hotels, lodges and tourism activity companies in Zimbabwe. The platform was launched by Rainbow Tourism Group in 2014. Hence, we still have accommodation booking availability through our RTG.”

Among other hospitality facilities, Holiday Inn Bulawayo, Banff Lodge Hotel and Sethule Lodge and Conference Village are also fully booked for the ZITF period.

The ZITF exhibition which had been suspended last year after the country imposed a lockdown following the outbreak of Covid-19 in March, bounces back this year under the theme, “Showcasing the New Normal for Business and Industry: Realities and Opportunities.”

This year’s edition takes place as the country and the world begins the long trek of recovery following the negative economic impacts of the global Covid-19 pandemic which has left many countries reeling from business closures owing to lockdown, depressed demand and all-round devastation across economic sectors.