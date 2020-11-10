Burial space running out

Robin Muchetu, Senior Reporter

BULAWAYO is fast running out of burial space with two new cemeteries that had been identified still falling short of a number of requirements for full functioning.

According to the Bulawayo City Council Marvel and Pumula cemeteries’ in the city were gazetted but the city had identified challenges that have seen no burials taking place there.

“Pumula South and Marvel Cemeteries had been gazetted. Burials in these two cemeteries had not yet been conducted.

Marvel Cemetery was waiting infrastructure completion. Pumula South trials were done and the place was found to be very rocky,” read the latest council minutes.

Council although, worried about the shortage of burial space said in light of Covid-19 and restrictions that come with it, it was prudent that the city only operates two cemeteries until a time when the situation was under control.

There was also an outcry over the location of Umvutsha cemetery by some councillors who said it was too far form where the residents were and implored council to avail land at convenient places for the people. There were again more complaints that the cemetery did not offer grave filling services which was another inconvenience for mourners.

Umvutsha is a privately owned cometary and some councilors have been advocating that council takes over the cemetery which was discouraged by other councilors who felt the cemetery needed to be upraised on the regulations that council set and abide to them.

“Government indicated that only 50 people were allowed to attend a burial. Council had stuck to 30 people and provided backfilling services. This was not extended to private cemeteries. Council management seeking authority to negotiate with Umvutcha Cemetery owners. Council granted authority and negations were underway,” read the council minutes.

Deputy Mayor of the city, Clr Mlandu Ncube also lamented on the shortage of burial space saying Lady Stanly Cemetery was left with a limited number of graves to bury outstanding individuals of the Bulawayo community and wanted to know if the city had identified new sites for this important space of land.

Clr Ncube asked council on regulations that were in place over the burial of people in peri urban areas and was informed that it was not allowed. He was for the suggestion that to avert the challenge of shortage of burial space, residents in the peri urban areas be allowed to bury people at their homesteads.

The Chamber Secretary gave feedback on the new Cremator that was procured by the city saying it is held up in Durban, South Africa and efforts were being made for the Cremator to be delivered.

“The issue was now with South Africa Courts. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs was looking into the issue. Covid-19 outbreak had affected the progress. A detailed report would be submitted accordingly with regards to the negotiation about Umvutsha Cemetery,” read the minutes.

