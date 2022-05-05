Burnett to lead Zimbabwe Goshawks against Boland Cavaliers

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

LOOSE forward, Aiden Burnett has been appointed captain of the Zimbabwe Goshawks on Saturday when they clash with the Boland Cavaliers in a Currie Cup First Division fixture at the False Bay Rugby Club in Cape Town, South Africa.

With skipper Hilton Mudariki starting the match off the bench, Burnett, who starts at eighth man will lead the Goshawks as they seek a second win in the Currie Cup First Division. The Goshawks have so far won one of the three matches they have played, that sole victory coming against the Simbas of Kenya on 23 April, a match the Zimbabweans won 22-21.

Last weekend, the Goshawks were on a bye, which gave them an opportunity to recharge batteries as they gear up to face Boland.

Meanwhile more players have joined the Goshawks camp. These are Brian Muntanga, Nyasha Tarusenga, George Saungweme and Sean Beevor.

Zimbabwe Goshawks: Victor Mupunga, Declan Ralphs, Bornwell Gwinji, Johan du Preez, Godwin Mangenje, Kelvin Kanenungo, Tonderai Chiwambutsa, Aiden Burnett (captain), Kyle Galloway, Boyd Rouse, Ernest Mudzengerere, Takudzwa Chieza, Marcus Nel, Tavonga Ablant, Brendon Marume

Replacements: Matthew Mandioma, Doug Kuszczyk, Gabriel Sipapate, Sean Beevor, Nyasha Tarusenga, Hilton Mudariki, Taku Musingwini, Russell Dinha. [email protected]_29