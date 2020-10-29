Bus crushes vendor to death

Judith Phiri, Sunday News Reporter

A 23-year-old Bulawayo vendor was crushed to death by a Zupco bus when he missed a step while trying to jump out of the bus at the Renkini Long Distance Bus Terminus in the city on Saturday.

The accident occurred at about 7am. Although Bulawayo police spokesman Inspector Abednico Ncube said they were investigating the accident. Sunday News visited the deceased’s family in Mzilikazi where mourners were gathered.

Family spokesperson Mrs Maria Moyo who is the aunt to the deceased, said Mbongeni Lunga was a vendor who had gone out to work. Mrs Moyo said they received a call from other vendors about the incident at around 8am.

“We received a call from other vendors around 8am that Mbongeni had been hit by a bus as he was trying to jump out. Mbongeni was selling his foodstuffs in the Zupco bus going to Gutu/ Mupandawana. When the bus was about to leave the terminus, they were told to drop off and he with the other vendors jumped out of a moving bus. Unfortunately, it is not clear whether he was pushed or not but he fell close to a give way sign post and the bus ran over and crushed him. Mbongeni was the breadwinner staying with his grandmother and sister who are mentally ill and on medication. Everything in this house was being taken care of by him,” she said.

Efforts to get a comment from the Bulawayo Zupco Depot were not fruitful.