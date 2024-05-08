Bus mechanic runs over, kills two pedestrians

Rutendo Nyeve, Sunday News Reporter

A Bulawayo bus mechanic has been sentenced to an effective 24 months in prison after he was found guilty of culpable homicide after he ran over two pedestrians while test-driving a bus he was fixing last November.

Witness Moyo (37) who is an unlicensed driver hit the two pedestrians while test-driving the bus along Nketa Drive in Mpopoma.

According to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), Moyo appeared before the Western Commonage Magistrates’s court facing two counts of culpable homicide and one count of driving without a driver’s license.

“A Bulawayo man, Witness Moyo (37) appeared before the Western Commonage Magistrates’ Court facing one count of culpable homicide and another charge of driving without a driver’s license.

“On 4 November 2023 along Nketa Drive in Mpopoma Bulawayo, the accused person who is a mechanic was test driving an AVM bus due north on Nketa Drive in Mpopoma Bulawayo when he hit two pedestrians, Otis Ncube and Shanice Mathe who were crossing the road. The two pedestrians died on the spot. The accused person drove without a driver’s license,” reads the NPA statement.

The statement highlighted that the particulars of negligence are that the accused person failed to keep to his lane, failed to keep a proper lookout or react when an accident or collision seemed imminent and he was traveling at an excessive speed.

The accused person pleaded guilty to the charges and was sentenced to 36 months imprisonment of which 12 months were suspended for five years. He will serve 24 months effectively. For the second count, he was ordered to pay a fine of US$250 by 31 May 2024 or spend five months in prison.

@nyeve14