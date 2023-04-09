Businesses come to learners’ rescue

LUPANE — Jane Moyo (not real name), aged 16, walks approximately 22km to her nearest secondary school in Lupane, Matabeleland North.

Moyo is among learners in the district who have to walk long distances to and from school.

“We are used to the distance and walking. It is just that most of our time is spent on the road travelling to and from school. I need to do homework and help my grandmother at home,” she said.

Local secondary schools are located in remote areas, and learners must travel long distances to reach them. Lupane district has two public high schools with boarding facilities and these accommodate a few learners.

“The time spent walking should be spent studying,” said Mr Bongani Masuku, a parent. Francis Ngwenya, a local councillor said every ward should have a school.

However, to provide a better educational environment, parents appealed to local businesspeople in various shopping centres to provide affordable boarding houses for learners.

At Lupane Business Centre which is near the popular Mabhikwa High School and St Luke’s Business Centre near Zwangendaba High School, most learners have found relief through the arrangement. A similar model has been used in Binga and Tsholotsho.

“Around here, we have Mabhikwa High School, it is one of the highest-performing schools in

Matabeleland North, unfortunately, most of our locals do not afford school boarding facilities,” said Mr Evans Mashonganyika, a Lupane-based businessman.

“When parents approached us, we realised that we have some rooms behind our shops which we can accommodate children at a low fee which is affordable,” he said.

Depending on the location and amenities, boarding facilities in shopping centres cost between USD$20 and US$30 per month. Parents have applauded business-people for putting in the extra mile to protect their children in makeshift boarding facilities.

“It is not easy to entrust someone with our children. However, the owners in most cases assume a parental role and monitor their activities at their residence. It makes our lives easier,” said a parent. – (Source: Citizenbulletin)