Businesses urged to give back to society

Nkosilathi Sibanda, Business Correspondent

ENTREPRENEURS have been implored to cultivate a culture of giving back to society by focusing on building talent and strengthening social structures, as this is key in creating an environment that is equally beneficial for investment.

This was said by the Zimbabwe Investment Development Agency chairman Mr Busisa Moyo at the launch of Divine Pro Foundation at Mustard Seed Communities orphanage in Bulawayo last week. The industrialist, who is also the chief executive of United Refineries heaped praise on the launch of Divine Pro Foundation, saying it came at a time when society was in need of support in the effects brought by Covid-19.

The newly formed foundation is a brainchild of Bulawayo based skin care product and beverage manufacturer, Ms Providence Moyo. Mr Moyo said the importance of giving back to society is central in establishing business brands that resonate with the public.

“Working together in solving problems faced by communities is crucial as we do business. There is a symbiotic relationship between communities and business. That synergy has to exist in order to create an environment that fosters growth both for businesses and the communities they operate in.”

In setting up her pioneering charity, Ms Moyo said it was all in an effort to bridge inequality gaps so as to help orphans and vulnerable members of society across the country. Ms Moyo said she has always been involved with fundraising for worthy causes but was spurred on to step up her efforts and take the work further after being inspired by the dire circumstances faced by communities in pursuit of a better life.

“This foundation is dedicated to change the lives of orphans, vulnerable women and youths by offering counselling and empowering life skills. As a role model in business, I will play a part in giving a hand to the community by using Divine Pro Foundation to work with other people in uplifting the downtrodden. Bit by bit, brick by brick we can manage to help the needy. I believe in the proverbial ‘drops in the bucket’. A little work here and there goes a long way in economically and socially empowering our community.”

First to receive aid from the Divine Pro Foundation was the Mustard Seed Community. The orphanage was presented with an assortment of food items.

A teacher by profession, Ms Moyo swapped the chalk and chalk-board duster for the blistering trade of manufacturing skin care products and beverages.

She was recently awarded the 2020 Megafest Gold medalist for the Enterprising Businesswoman of the year after her company showed resilience and innovation in the wake of challenges presented by the Covid-19.