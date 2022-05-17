Businesses urged to give back to the community

Judith Phiri, Business Reporter

BUSINESSES have been implored to cultivate a culture of giving back to the community where they are operating from, as this is key in creating an environment that is equally beneficial for investment.

Officially opening Ngamla Supermarket in Pumula South, last Saturday, Bulawayo Provincial Affairs and Devolution Minister Judith Ncube said businesses should give back to the community.

“As we witness the opening of the second Ngamla Supermarket we must acknowledge the great work they are doing. They have identified places where shops have been closed leaving people stranded and set up this supermarket for the benefit of the community.

“They have also created employment for the people of Pumula South. More businesses should emulate this good example and always make sure that they give back to the communities they are operating from,” she said.

Ngamla Professionals under their retail division in July last year opened their first supermarket in the Bulawayo Central Business District, with the Pumula South branch being the second one.

Minister Ncube also encouraged the residents to be keepers of the supermarket and protect it saying that it was now their pride as Pumula South.

“They have promised you (residents) that their pricing will be reasonable, hence you will not have travel into town to get groceries which are easily accessible here. Everything you require is here and they will be providing all services as per the residents’ needs and demand,” she added.

Ngamla Professionals founder and chairman, Mr Mpumelelo Phiri said it was a privilege to be welcomed and be able to work together with the Pumula South Community.

“I am not new to Pumula South, l had my first house here at the age of 21, so it feels so great to be back and working together with the community. We are here to serve the community and if you have any problems feel free to approach us and let us know,” said Mr Phiri.

He said they were not only employing people from Pumula in the supermarket but about 20 people from Pumula will also be employed at another supermarket that will be opened at Nkulumane Complex by end of June.

As a token of appreciation to the community, Mr Phiri said they were supporting a local darts team that had been revived in the community, providing them with all the support they need.

“We are also going to have a discount of all our products monthend so that residents can buy at wholesale prices their groceries. We have told the local leadership here from the residents’ association, schools and churches that they must feel free to engage us for any events and programmes they might have so that we work together.”