Businessman sucked into Enos Nkala property wrangle

Rutendo Nyeve, Sunday News Reporter

THE Zimbabwe National Chamber of Commerce (ZNCC) Matabeleland Chapter vice-president, Mr Mackenzie Dongo has been sucked into the late national hero, Cde Enos Nkala’s property wrangle after he was reported and charged for maliciously damaging a Mbalabala Garage located along Bulawayo- Gwanda Road.

The property was razed to a heap of rubble in March this year following a three-year legal battle over its ownership and Mr Dongo who was renting the property from Dr Jimmy Gazi has been fingered as the one who destroyed it.

Cde Nkala’s widow, Mrs Thandiwe Nkala (nee-Gwebu), the director of Mbalabala Properties had been entangled in legal battles with Dr Gazi, a prominent medical doctor who has been renting the premises that comprise a service station, restaurant and ablution facilities since 2006.

At the time, Mrs Nkala told this publication that Dr Gazi decided to destroy the property that he was now subletting after losing the protracted legal battle.

He had requested to be given up to 15 March this year to finish selling all the fuel that was in the garage tanks as well as collecting his belongings.

However, in a recent twist of events, Mbalabala Properties through one of its directors filed a report with the police at Esigodini where Mr Dongo was one of the accused persons.

Matabeleland South police spokesperson Inspector Loveness Mangena confirmed receiving that case but would not be drawn into commenting further saying the case was already before the courts.

“The case you are referring to is already before the courts and as police, we can no longer comment on it,” said Insp Mangena.

However, sources close to the investigations told this reporter that the case was sent to Esigodini Magistrates Court, but it was referred back to the police for further investigations.

“The case went to Esigodini Magistrates Court two weeks ago and the police were advised to do further investigations. Initially, they had charged people who were ordered/directed to destroy the property and left out those who had sent them.

“However, it might soon be sent back to court because the prosecutor gave them a time-frame. Two people are now being charged and Mr Dongo is one of them,” said the source.

Mr Dongo rented the property from Dr Gazi and started operating the garage under Mac’s garage banner. When Dr Gazi lost the legal battle to Mrs Nkala, the two are alleged to have connived to destroy the property arguing that they were removing their developments.

Mr Dongo has since constructed another garage at the Masvingo turn-off, barely two kilometres from the garage which was destroyed and has already started operating.

According to court papers, the legal battles for the property dates back to 2021 when Dr Gazi through his lawyers, Advocate Lucas Nkomo and Mr Josphat Tshuma approached the courts in seeking an order compelling Mrs Nkala as the co-director of Mbalabala Properties to transfer to him Lot 3 of Lot 1 of Swaite situated in Umzingwane District, Matabeleland South Province.

His claim was premised on that in 2007, Cde Nkala in his capacity as the director of Mbalabala Properties entered into an oral Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) part of whose terms were that Dr Gazi would assist the nationalist’s daughter by paying tuition fees and other charges at Solusi University, deliver a Nissan Terrano, 30 head of cattle, 16 sheep as well as paying 2 000 British pounds and R30 000 to the former Minister of Home Affairs.

According to the court papers, Cde Nkala was to procure the survey and subdivision of the property, separate and identify a portion to be known as Lot 3 of Lot 1 of Swaite measuring 45 483,5 hectares, secure a certificate of no present interest from the Government of Zimbabwe, sign a formal written memorandum of sale of the subdivided property for taxation and transfer the subdivided portion to Dr Gazi.

In court papers, Dr Gazi argued that he duly discharged his obligations as per the MoU and following that, Cde Nkala duly obtained a subdivision permit, procured a survey for identification of the proposed subdivision, and procured a certificate of no present interest from the Government of Zimbabwe.

Mrs Nkala, however, argued that Dr Gazi did not meet his end of the bargain, as he only delivered the Nissan Terrano.

In January 2022, Bulawayo High Court Judge Justice Evangelista Kabasa ruled against Dr Gazi’s claim and dismissed it while ordering each party to bear its costs.

In January 2023, Dr Gazi approached the Supreme Court and filed an appeal against the judgment of the High Court.

On 24 March 2023, the Supreme Court struck off the roll to the appeal with costs.

Cde Nkala died on 21 August 2013 at the age of 80 and was buried at the National Heroes Acre in Harare. — @nyeve14