Butho Phiri Settled in Namibia

FORMER Whawha Football Club attacker Butho Phiri has found a new home at Namibian based club, Young African Football Club which competes in the country’s top tier league.

The 24-year-old joined the side last season at the middle of the season from relegated Whawha FC and managed to score three goals. The Namibian new season kicks off in September and Butho will be looking to improve on his numbers from last season.

“My first season at the club was never going to be easy as I was struggling with the culture, language and style of play in the team. I believe that this season there is going to be a lot of improvement as I am now a bit used to everything within the team,” said Phiri.

Phiri, who hails from Tshabalala started his career at Nkulumane based Flame Stars Football Club, before joining Tshabalala based side Santos FC in 2012. He moved to Zifa Southern Region Division One side Ajax Hotspurs before joining another Southern Region Division One club, Ciwu.

He stayed there for a year before joining Ajax again in 2021.He made his Premiership local debut in 2022 for now relegated Gweru based side, Whawha FC where he managed to score two goals and made one assist in five starts.

“Things did not go very well at Whawha as the team got relegated, but I am happy that I managed to gain topflight football experience,” Phiri said.

“My debut was not a very memorable one as I came in as a substitute with the team trailing 2-0 at our home ground, Ascot Stadium.”

Phiri will be hoping to use the experience he got from local topflight football and his first season in Namibian to propel him going to the new season which kicks off in September.