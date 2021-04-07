Buy local…First Lady encourages retailers

Bruce Ndlovu, Sunday News Reporter

FIRST Lady Auxilia Mnangagwa has encouraged retailers to stock locally produced goods, as doing so helps create employment and would aid in the continuing efforts to get the country’s economy up and running again.

The First Lady made the remarks today at the official opening of Sai Mart on Lobengula Street in Bulawayo. The retail outlet is owned by the Deputy Minister of Industry and Commerce, Raj Modi.

In a speech read on her behalf by Seke-Chikomba House of Assembly representative Cde Tatenda Mavetera, the First Lady encouraged retailers to source their goods locally, while she also emphasised on the need for producers to match the quality demanded by business owners.

“I would like to take this opportunity to restate my encouragement to Sai Mart Supermarket Brand and other local producers to source and stock locally produced goods in their stores whenever possible. Similarly, I encourage local producers on their part to comply with quality and delivery requirements of retailers since trade is a two-way process,” she said.

The First Lady also praised Deputy Minister Modi for opening outlets that offered competitive pricing, while also creating employment in the community.

“Unfortunately, the supply reliability and quality has been an ongoing challenge, repeatedly voiced by retailers. I’m reliably informed that Sai Mart at Lobengula Street opened its doors on Saturday the 24th of October 2020 and since its inception they’re serving an average of 2000 customers per day making it one of the busiest retail outlets here in Lobengula Street. Even if you look at it, you can tell that it is very modernised and that alone shows that there is a great thrust in expanding the business. I’m also pleased to know that Mr Raj Modi is creating employment thus reducing unemployment in our region and in our country. His pace has not been dampened by the Covid-19 pandemic whose challenges we are facing today,” she said.