Buyers arrive for Sanganai/Hlanganani Expo

International Buyers from the UK, Vilash Tailor and Lina Bhatt pose for a photo with ZTA's Issac Mazhetese

Judith Phiri, Business Reporter

International buyers have started arriving for the eagerly awaited Sanganai/Hlanganani World Tourism Expo, scheduled to roar into life from 12 to 14 October in Bulawayo.

The Expo, an annual event held in Zimbabwe, showcases the country’s vast tourism potential and attracts a wide range of local and international exhibitors, industry professionals, and visitors interested in exploring Zimbabwe’s unique attractions and investment opportunities.

Speaking at the Robert Mugabe International Airport on Tuesday, Zimbabwe Tourism Authority (ZTA) spokesperson, Mr Godfrey Koti said preparations for this year’s edition were well underway, with the exhibitors’ registration deadline fast approaching.

“With over 300 exhibitors already registered, the ZTA has confirmed the participation of approximately 31 regional tourism companies from six countries, including Zambia, South Africa, Botswana, Malawi, Burundi and Rwanda.

“We’re excited to receive the first batch of our international buyers today here at the RGM International Airport. We’re looking forward to taking them on the pre and post expo tours,” he said.

He said they were delighted to present the grand three-day showcase, positioning Zimbabwe as an exceptional destination for MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions) and leisure.

Mr Loti said through the Expo, they strive to showcase the diverse possibilities and opportunities that Zimbabwe offers to individuals and businesses alike.

He added: “The ZTA calls upon tourism stakeholders and service providers to leverage this unique platform. By participating at the Sanganai/Hlanganani, businesses can establish connections with international buyers, forge strategic partnerships and enhance the visibility of their offerings in the global market. Interested stakeholders and service providers are encouraged to promptly register to secure their participation in this exclusive event, as the deadline is rapidly approaching.”

Among key events that will take place at the Expo these include the Buyers and Media Cocktail on Thursday 12 October, Investment Forum on Friday 13 0ctober and Saturday 14 October will be Public Day Family Fun Day.