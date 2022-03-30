By-Election victories excite Zanu-PF Matabeleland North

Rutendo Nyeve, Sunday News Correspondent

The ruling political party Zanu-PF has expressed its happiness over the party’s performance in the just ended by-elections describing them as a milestone achievement ahead of the 2023 harmonised election.

Matabeleland North had two national assembly and five local authority seats that were up for grabs at the just ended by-elections.

The ruling party managed to retain the Tsholotsho South seat while all the five local authority seats were grabbed by the ruling party.

Two of the local authority seats which comprise of Ward 1 and 6 in Victoria Falls were snatched by the ruling party from the opposition.

Despite the ruling party losing the Binga North seat, Provincial Chairperson who is also the Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution Cde Richard Moyo said they manage to garner double the votes which they would get in the constituency in the past elections, a development which can be rectified if the party unites and ensure they are no internal fights.

“As a party we are very happy that the by-election went well. We managed to retain our Tsholotsho South seat and five council seats including two we snatched from the opposition in Victoria Falls. As such we want to thank people from Mat North for showing confidence on us

“Even where we lost in Binga, we have never garnered 7900 votes. We usually get 3000 to 4000. This time around it shows that people are coming fourth. As such if we work well and avoid internal fights, we confident come 2023 we are going to get all the seats in the province,” said Cde Moyo.