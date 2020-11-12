Byo accounts for majority of Covid-19 cases this week

Vusumuzi Dube, Senior Reporter

BULAWAYO continues to witness an upward trend of new Covid-19 cases in the country with the city recording 66 out of the 169 new cases country recorded from Sunday to Wednesday.

The city has since last month been recording the highest number of Covid-19 cases with health officials warning that the second wave of the global pandemic is upon the city and could be deadly if people fail to uphold preventive measures.

According to statistics availed by the Ministry of Health and Child Care, as at Wednesday the city had recorded 66 of the 169 new infections, of which 53 constitute of returnees from South Africa.

“As of 11 November 2020, 57 new cases and no deaths were reported, the seven-day rolling average for new cases rises to 34 from 29. 613 PCR tests were done, with the positivity rate standing at 9,3 percent.

“33 of the new cases are local cases, and 24 returnees from South Africa. Six new recoveries were reported, the national recovery rate now stands at 92,8 percent and active cases go up to 366,” reads part of the update.

Of the new cases, Bulawayo has the highest figure at 15 cases, up from seven, which were recorded on Tuesday.

To date, Zimbabwe has recorded 8 667 cases, 8 046 recoveries and 255 deaths.