Byo at 128: Identity, culture and heritage sets the city as an arts and culture capital

Rutendo Nyeve, Online correspondent

BULAWAYO on Wednesday celebrated the Bulawayo day with the Mayor Councilor Solomon Mguni describing it as a day to remember the city’s rich culture, heritage and identity.

The City of Bulawayo was declared a town on 1 June 1894 and resolved on 2 October 2019 to celebrate 1 June as Bulawayo Day. The city fathers also set aside 2-5 June as the Bulawayo Arts festival dates.

This year’s celebrations saw scores of residents being treated to free performances by creatives at a number of venues around the city with the main event at Nkulumane hall at Sekusile.

In a speech read on his behalf at Nkulumane hall by Deputy Mayor Councilor Mlandu Ncube, the Mayor said the day was meant to reminisce on our identity as well as improving social and cultural coherence.

“It is crucial to recognize that these celebrations seek to provide a platform for social and cultural expression through the celebration of our diversity. Bulawayo Day is therefore an opportunity to not only celebrate who we are as a city, but to also improve social and cultural coherence among the people of Bulawayo,”

Bulawayo’s identity dates back to the arrival of King Mzilikazi who came to Bulawayo in 1840 before 1894 hence the celebrations are anchored on the rich history, heritage and legacy.

The city father urged the creative industry to ensure they promote cultural tourism and market the city as a cultural hub.

“Our city programming of the sector is therefore aimed at capacitating artists with creative skills and creating employment for sustained livelihoods. May these celebrations continue to promote cultural tourism through heritage trails, thereby marketing the city as an arts and culture capital,”

The city is this year celebrating 128 years since it was declared as a town. [email protected]