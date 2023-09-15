Byo Chiefs are party spoilers: Jalai

Fungai Muderere

[email protected]

DYNAMOS FC’s evergreen right wing defender Emmanuel Jalai says they will not underestimate Bulawayo Chiefs FC when the two teams meet in their Week 23 tie set for Barbourfields Stadium tomorrow.

In the first leg encounter, Bulawayo Chiefs prevailed over DeMbare on a 3-2 scoreline in a match that was played at National Sports Stadium.

“The first thing is that we have to apply ourselves. Bulawayo Chiefs are party spoilers. They came here (Harare) and we lost 3-2. We need to maintain our positive attitude and see how it works,” said Jalai.

However, morale is definitely low in the Bulawayo Chiefs camp after their players boycotted training on Wednesday and yesterday.

The players who have not been paid for some time now, first refused to train on Wednesday morning at Luveve Stadium.

Their second day of industrial action was at Barbourfields Stadium where players were seen having a meeting while the club’s coaches that included Johanisi Nyumwa, Bekithemba Ndlovu and Shadreck Mlauzi were on the pitch putting on their regalia on Thursday.

According to some of the team’s players who requested not to be named, they were on Tuesday given US$100 each, US$50 being part of their May salaries.

The remainder was reportedly a draw bonus amount they were given for holding Chicken Inn to a one all draw last weekend. -@FungaiMuderere