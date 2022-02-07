Byo Chiefs partner with local betting house

Simba Jemwa, Sports Correspondent

BULAWAYO Chiefs FC has teamed up with local betting house, Moors World of Sport (MWOS) who become their main partner for the current season with an option to extend the partnership.

Chiefs released images of their kit with the MWOS logo on the front as it announced yet another deal that is pushing their brand to super-club status.

A press release from Bulawayo Chiefs reads:

We are pleased to announce that we have entered into an agreement with Moors World of Sport (MWOS) to receive various forms of assistance during the course of the year, with option to extend for the coming years.

The first of that agreement is to get assistance for us to be able to kit the team for the season through our Amakhosi Wear brand. Through this arrangement we are guaranteed to be able to churn out new kits for each season. Mwos comes in to help us drive forward a vision of professionalism and success in football management and existence as a football club.

This arrangement will see us gradually fully equip and or dress our teams from the development side to the senior team as well as making sure that with time our fans across the globe would be able to access our Replicas. Through this understanding we are pleased to reveal our 2022 kits which our 2022 Home, Away and 3rd Kit.

This relationship goes beyond financial funding, as we believe this partnership can play a great role in helping the growth and development of Bulawayo Chiefs Fc and the football in general, Mwos will come in to ensure gradually growth of the team through picking out other areas of need in our day-to-day business including taking care of the kits and regalia.

“We are really glad to be teaming up with the Bulawayo Chiefs. They are an energetic and ambitious club in the Premier League and they caught our eye for those very reasons. Together, we look forward to reaching the hearts and minds of sport-loving fans across the country” said Richard Moor, the MWOS Managing Director.

As unique as we always love to be, this relationship with Mwos will be staggered through the course of the year with a potential to reach hundreds of thousand dollars. We would love to keep this relationship exciting and continuously raising curiosity from everyone who follows Chiefs, it will need our Chiefs fans and Mwos Clients to keep a close ear to happenings in the team as not to miss out on the next package announcement,” said Dumisani Mantula, Bulawayo Chiefs secretary-general.

Bulawayo Chiefs believe that this new relationship goes beyond money, it is a partnership that comes in to help empower Bulawayo Chiefs and help the team reach its objectives and its vision to foster professionalism and success in football. We will share a lot with Mwos in terms of brand growth, visibility and marketing.

