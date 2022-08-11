Byo Chiefs pressing to impress at halfway stage of Southern Region Women’s league campaign

Simba Jemwa, Online Reporter

AFTER this Saturday’s round of matches, Bulawayo Chiefs are two games away from possible reaching the halfway mark of their inaugural Southern Region Women’s league season with a 100% winning record and without conceding a goal.

Heading into match day 10, they have managed to pick up 27 points and scored 58 goals without conceding any.

But while there have been some heavy wins, there have also been some close calls and they cannot afford to rest on their laurels. Their results have probably been as expected so far – more than holding their own against the stronger teams but winning heavily to the weaker teams. The performances have been encouraging enough to suggest they will surpass pre-season expectations by picking up a bigger victories especially with easier games to come.

At this stage they are clear frontrunners and it hasn’t been a surprise that they’ve not struggled to fashion clear-cut chances, which has held back most of their rivals in the league, but it is slightly concerning that they sometimes lose concentration at key phases in the game, a situation the head coach, Evans Neta will have to keep in check with costly errors each week, and there is plenty of room for improvement.

It is their fearlessness without the ball that has set them apart. Expecting them to play a conservative style of football, many will be pleasantly surprised to see the team defending aggressively. It is something they seem to pride themselves on, and it will cause more than a few problems for their opposition.

Southern Region Women Soccer League Matchday 10 Fixtures – 13/08/2022

Loxion Vipers vs Bulawayo Chiefs (Pumula North Ground 1.30PM)

ZRP Bulawayo vs Bulawayo Queens (Rosscamp Ground time to be confirmed)

Highlanders Royals vs Ubuntu Queens (Highlanders Clubhouse @ 1:30PM)

Las Palmas vs Street Set (Bulawayo Polytechnic @ 11.00AM)

Lobengula City Queens vs Blackboots (New Lobengula Rugby Ground @ 11.00AM)

Western Rangers vs New Orleans (Emarolini Ground Pumula South @ 11.00am)

@RealSimbaJemwa