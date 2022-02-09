Byo commemorates World Wetlands Day

Judith Phiri, Business Reporter

THE Bulawayo City Council have been encouraged to uphold environmental protection in their planning activities and infrastructure development so that they do not infringe on wetlands, stream banks and waterways, as the Province works on adopting and embracing all principles of sustainable development.

This was revealed by the Bulawayo Provincial Affairs and Devolution Minister Judith Ncube at the World Wetlands Day Commemoration at Hillside Dams Conservancy in Bulawayo on Wednesday.

World Wetlands Day is celebrated each year on 2 February to raise awareness about wetlands, it also marks the anniversary of the Convention on Wetlands, which was adopted as an international treaty in 1971.

In a speech read on behalf of Minister Ncube, Director of Local Governance in Bulawayo Mrs Khonzani Ncube said there was need to implement strategies for wetland protection.

“I encourage all Government sectors together with the private sector, development partners, communities and individuals in the province to normalize implementing strategies for wetland protection for a sustainable Bulawayo and Zimbabwe as a whole.

“I also encourage our City Fathers to uphold environmental protection in their planning activities and ensure that agriculture, settlements and infrastructure development do not infringe on wetlands, stream banks and waterways. It’s time to adopt and embrace all principles of sustainable development as a province,” she said.

Minister Ncube said it was time for people to give back to the environment and stop degrading the wetlands through valuing, managing, restoring and just loving them.

She said Government had realised the urgent need to come up with robust strategies to halt and reverse wetland loss and restore ecosystem goods and services.

“The destruction of our wetlands will affect millions of people associated with the wetland ecosystem directly or indirectly. Wetlands rehabilitation has been prioritized by the Government of Zimbabwe through the Ministry of Environment, Climate, Tourism and Hospitality Industry.

“The Ministry has come up with strategies to ensure rehabilitation and sustainable management of wetlands under the National Development Strategy 1. The Government has also come up with the National Wetlands Policy that is meant to guide wetland management and to be incorporated in development planning by Government, public sector, development partners, communities and individuals,” added Minister Ncube.

Environmental Management Agency (EMA) Bulawayo provincial manager Mrs Sithembisiwe Ndlovu said wetlands played a significant role in the ecosystem as they are hotspots for biodiversity, being the habitat for many aquatic flora and fauna.

She said they also help improve water quality as they act as filters for groundwater and assist people in flood protection.

Globally wetlands have diminished by 85 percent since the 1700s, and they are disappearing three times faster than forests. Over the years, there has been an increase in the degradation of wetlands due to unsustainable human activities such as cultivation, liquid waste discharge, dumping of solid waste and infrastructure development, hence it has become most apparent that wetlands are on the verge of extinction.