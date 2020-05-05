Byo councillors get tested for Covid-19

Vusumuzi Dube, Senior Reporter

BULAWAYO Councillors and senior management on Tuesday got tested for Coronovirus (Covid-19) as the local authority prepares to reopen some of its facilities as part of the Level Two lockdown guidelines.

The country on Monday downgraded its lockdown to level two which has seen industry and commerce resuming operations.

As part of means to prepare for the sitting of major council meetings, inclusive of Wednesday’s full council meeting, the local authority directed that all councillors and senior management get tested for the pandemic.

City Mayor Councillor Solomon Mguni said this was part of the local authority’s move of adhering to the guidelines set by the Ministry of Health and Child Care.

“Yes, the councillors and senior management this (Tuesday) morning got tested for the pandemic ahead of the sitting of council meetings, this is in compliance with the directive from the Ministry of Health and Child Care.

“However, our meetings will also be conducted as regards to the social distancing guidelines and wearing of face masks, all in effort of containing the spread of this pandemic,” said Clr Mguni.

He also said the move by councillors was meant to encourage the general public to also test for the pandemic as this would also contribute to its containment.

President Mnangagwa last Friday announced that the country will extend the current lockdown by a further 14 days but downgraded to Level Two, which entails that all people must wear face masks of any types, even home-made cloth ones, in all public spaces and when they are outside of their homes.