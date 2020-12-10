Byo Covid-19 active cases continue to rise

Vusumuzi Dube, Senior Reporter

BULAWAYO continues to have the highest number of Covid-19 active cases with Harare on Wednesday recording nine deaths retrospectively as the country endures the second wave of the global pandemic.

According to figures from the Ministry of Health and Child Care, the country as of Wednesday recorded 73 new cases, with Bulawayo catering for 25 of those infections, bringing the city’s active cases tally to 587.

“73 New Cases in the last 24 hours and nine deaths were reported retrospectively. The seven-day rolling average for new cases falls to 112 from 115 on Tuesday. All 73 are local cases with the nine deaths reported by Harare retrospectively.

“90 new recoveries reported: National Recovery rate stands at 83 percent and active cases go down to 1547,” reads the update.

The Ministry noted that as of 8 December, Zimbabwe had now recorded 10 912 cases 9 062 recoveries and 303 Deaths. The National Case Fatality Rate now stands at 2,7 percent.

“Harare and Bulawayo have the highest number of cases per capita followed by Matabeleland South. Manicaland, Bulawayo and Harare have case fatality ratios above the national average,” reads the update.