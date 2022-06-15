Byo Covid-19 figures drop

Vusumuzi Dube, Online News Editor

BULAWAYO Metropolitan Province, which a couple of weeks ago was the only province to record a more than 10 percent increase in new Covid -19 cases has since managed to control their figures and are now below the 10 percent mark.

Last week it was reported that according to a resurgence analysis the province was the only one with a more than a 10 percent increase in new cases with health officials stepping up efforts in the province to help contain the pandemic.

Speaking during a post-Cabinet briefing on Tuesday, Acting Minister of Information, Publicity, and Broadcasting Services Dr Jenfan Muswere said the province had since managed to contain the pandemic.

“The nation is advised that, as at 13 June 2022, the country’s cumulative Covid-19 cases stood at 254 155, with 246 566 recoveries and 5 521 deaths. The recovery rate was 97 percent, with 2 078 active cases having been reported. The number of new Covid-19 cases decreased by 39% to 758 cases, from the 1 241 recorded the previous week.

“The resurgence analysis by province shows that Bulawayo Metropolitan Province which was the only province with a more than 10 percent increase in new cases last week, has now also recorded a less than 10 percent increase. The Ministry of Health and Child Care is ready to introduce Covid-19 self-test kits, mainly at points of entry and remote areas, in order to ramp up testing in all communities,” said Dr Muswere.

Regarding the national vaccination programme, Dr Muswere revealed that as at 12 June 2022, a total of 6 249 549 first doses of the Covid-19 vaccine had been administered, while 4 581 185 people had received their second dose, and 841 330 their third.

“This translates to a national coverage of 55.6 percent, compared to 55.5 percent recorded the previous week. Accordingly, all provinces will continue strengthening implementation of public health and social measures as part of the new normal and of keeping Covid-19 in check,” he said.