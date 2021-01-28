Byo doctor succumbs to Covid-19

Doctor Cherifa Sururu

The Sunday News

Robin Muchetu, Senior Reporter

LOCAL and prominent Bulawayo based Doctor Cherifa Sururu has died.

He succumbed to Covid-19 at Materdei Hospital on Wednesday.

Dr Sururu operated in Bulawayo for several years where he made his name in medicine.

Dr Brighton Chireka a diaspora based doctor and colleague to the late Dr Sururu said he was gutted over the loss in a Facebook post.

“Before we could wipe our tears, Dr Cherifa Sururu is no more. I am gutted as i have personally lost a dear colleague and the medical fraternity has lost a selfless colleague. The whole country but Bulawayo in particular has lost a compassionate doctor. May his soul rest in peace, ” he wrote.

More details to follow…..

