Byo edges towards herd immunity

Vusumuzi Dube, Online News Editor

BULAWAYO is inching towards becoming the second city in the country to achieve herd immunity with 52 percent of the population in the city having received their first dose of Covid-19 vaccine.

In April, Victoria Falls was the first city to have attained herd immunity following roll out of mass vaccination against Covid-19 in March.

Experts believe herd immunity against COVID-19 can be achieved if between 60-70 percent of the population is vaccinated

Presenting the post-Cabinet briefing on Tuesday, Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services, Minister Monica Mutsvangwa revealed that Bulawayo had now managed to inoculate 52,6 percent of its population with the first dose.

“Cabinet advises the nation that as of 19 September, 2021, a total of 2 949 025 people had received their first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine and 2 065 395 their second dose across the country. This translates to a national coverage of 34,7 percent for the first dose and 24,3 percent for the second dose.

“Of special note is that the City of Bulawayo, at 52.6 percent for the first dose and 40.3 percent for the second is edging towards herd immunity, along with Matabeleland North where Victoria Falls has already surpassed its herd immunity,” said Min Mutsvangwa.

She revealed that to date the country has received a total number of 11 800 000 with the last Tuesday of one million doses of the Sinovac vaccine.

On schools, Min Mutsvangwa revealed that while Covid-19 cases had been recorded at some of the schools since opening the numbers remained insignificant to necessitate schools closure.

“The Meeting, however, noted that out of a total school enrolment of 4,6 million, the number of Covid-19-positive cases detected is insignificant. All cases are being well-managed in line with the Standard Guidelines for the Coordinated Prevention and Management of Covid-19 at All Learning Institutions in Zimbabwe.

“Furthermore, most cases among learners are asymptomatic or have only mild symptoms. Accordingly, Cabinet resolved that schools will remain open. Learners who are isolated will be provided with alternative learning platforms,” said the Minister.

She further revealed that cases in areas previously declared hotspots decreased significantly over the last 21 days and continue declining, due to the effective Covid-19 control measures and protocols put in place by Government.

“Treasury has also consistently provided the much-needed financial resources for the mitigation measures, with ZW$34,2 billion having been availed so far. These measures have, in general, seen a sustained decrease in the number of people in need of hospitalization for Covid-19, with the country’s hospital bed-occupancy rate decreasing from 6,9 percent the previous week to 5,6 percent this week,” said the Minister.