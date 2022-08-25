Byo gardener attacked by machete wielding thieves

Valencia Ndhlovu, Sunday News Reporter

TWO machete and knife wielding men recently robbed a 24-year-old Bulawayo man whom they waylaid while he was walking in the city’s Manningdale suburb.

The complainant, Mr Kwanele Berwick who is employed as a gardener and resides in Manningdale was allegedly attacked by Prosper Dlamini (22) from Cowdray Park and his co-accused who was only identified as Mxolisi on 30 June this year.

Mr Berwick was walking along Eliot Drive, Manningdale, when he was approached by the accused persons who were armed with an okapi knife and a machete.

“The accused persons moved swiftly, positioned the complainant at the centre and they produced an okapi knife and machete, the complainant then tried to run away but fell on the ground. While the complainant was still on the ground the accused persons got hold of him and assaulted him with the flat side of a machete demanding him to surrender his valuables prompting the complainant to surrender his cellphone, an Itel 17 black in color,” said Bulawayo Province Police Spokesperson Inspector Abednico Ncube.

The complainant made a report at ZRP Hillside and the case was referred to CID Hillside for investigation.

“On 4 August detectives from CID Hillside picked information leading to the recovery of the stolen cellphone from a Precious Ndlovu who upon being interviewed indicated that Dlamini sometime in June asked her to register the line using her particulars and she agreed. A follow up was made leading to the arrest of the accused and the recovery of the stolen cellphone,” said Insp Ncube.

On 19 August Dlamini appeared before Bulawayo Regional Magistrate Ms Rose Dube, at the Bulawayo Magistrates Court with Mr Mandlenkosi Ndlovu prosecuting and was remanded in custody to 29 August for trial.

“Police warn would be criminals that the law will always catch up with them so it is in their best interest to desist from crime,” said Inspector Abednico Ncube.