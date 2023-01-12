Byo health services director suspended

Vusumuzi Dube, Online News Editor

BULAWAYO Town Clerk, Mr Christopher Dube has suspended the city’s health services director, Dr Edwin Sibanda, over alleged incompetence.

The city has in recent months seen an increase in concern over the continued deteriorating environmental standards in the Central Business District.

The local authority on Wednesday suspended a planned blitz in the city to get rid of all illegalities chief being the influx of illegal informal traders who have taken over the entire 5th Avenue that is meant for vehicular traffic.

Mr Dube reportedly gave Dr Sibanda his suspension letter on Wednesday afternoon as part of moves to address the environmental problem in the city.

“There has been public discontent with the manner in which the Environmental Health Branch; under the City Health Department has been performing. Garbage has been accumulating in the Central Business District and shopping centres.

“In keeping with his supervisory role over Heads of Departments; the Chief Executive Officer has exercised his prerogative and instruments of power. We take note of this development. We also respect the rights of the affected employee. Due process will kick in; once council is furnished with the relevant reports,” said the city’s mayor, Councillor Solomon Mguni in confirming the suspension.

Tomorrow (Friday), council’s general purposes committee is expected to receive and deliberate on the suspension after which a special council meeting can be convened to deliberate on the suspension.

