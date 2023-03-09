Byo man (33) killed after demanding his money

Clementine Phulu, Sunday News Reporter

POLICE in Bulawayo have arrested a 29-year-old man who allegedly stabbed a 33-year-old man who was demanding his money back.

The now deceased has been identified as Yusuf Philderman Mbewe of Umzingwane, Matabeleland South and the accused has been identified as Raymond Chimonero of Cowdray park.

According to the local police, on 1 march at around 11pm, the now deceased and his friends were in town driving from 15th Avenue heading towards 1st Avenue in Bulawayo, when one of the deceased’s friends saw the accused person seating inside his motor vehicle which was parked at corner Joshua Mqabuko Nkomo street and 3rd Avenue, they then stopped as one of the friends wanted to talk to him.

“The now deceased also disembarked from the motor vehicle saying he wanted to demand his money that the accused person owed him. The accused person who was drunk told the now-deceased that he was going to pay him soon. The now-deceased then snatched the accused`s cell phone which he was holding and punched him in the face.

“The two started fighting, and during the scuffle, the now deceased held his face with both hands claiming that he had been stabbed below the left eye and he was bleeding profusely from the nose and mouth,” said Bulawayo police provincial spokesperson, Inspector Abednico Ncube.

Mbewe was rushed to a private clinic where he was treated and discharged and his condition was stable. On 2 March at around 3am, the now deceased woke up gasping for air and his condition was deteriorating, they took him back to the private clinic and they were referred to United Bulawayo Hospitals (UBH) where he was admitted and his condition was critical.

0n 6 March the now deceased was transferred to Mpilo hospital intensive care unit where he was admitted awaiting head scan, he died on 7 March at around 8pm. A police report was made leading to the arrest of the accused person.

Insp Ncube confirmed the incident and urged members of the public to solve their problems amicably.

“Police urge members of the public to solve their problems amicably than to use violence as this leads to unnecessary loss of life. Carrying dangerous weapons such as screwdrivers, knives, and machetes is prohibited. people should desist from violence and seek help from third parties in cases of differences,” said Insp Ncube