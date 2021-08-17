Byo man found stabbed in sanitary lane

Melinda Ncube, Sunday News Reporter

BULAWAYO police are investigating a case of murder after a man was recently found dead in a sanitary lane along Third Avenue in the Central Business District.

According to police Mncedisi Mtshayasa was found dead last Friday at around 7am with traces of blood being observed from a nearby shop leading to the sanitary lane where the body of the deceased was found with stab wounds.

The body was conveyed to Mpilo Hospital Mortuary for post-mortem.

The deceased was last seen by his grandmother whom he stayed with at Cowdray Park on Thursday morning when the deceased was going to work but he did not return home as usual.

The accused persons were not located and investigations are in progress.

Confirming the murder investigations, Bulawayo Spokesperson Inspector Abednico Ncube, urged members of the public to desist from using dark places, foot paths and sanitary lanes during the night and observe the curfew at all times.

“We are appealing for information that may lead to the arrest of the accused persons who caused the death of Mncendisi Mtshayisa,” said Insp Ncube.