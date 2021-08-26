Byo-Maphisa Road to be done in three months

Judith Phiri, Business Reporter

Government through the Ministry of Transport and Infrastructure Development has made progress in the rehabilitation of Bulawayo-Maphisa Road, with authorities saying the project will be complete by November.

In a telephone interview, Matabeleland South Provincial Road engineer, Engineer Joseph Makokove said the project was progressing well, noting that they were within their set timelines.

“Much progress has been done and we are expected to be done in three months’ time. Various aspects have been done so far such as drain clearing, vegetation clearing, shoulder re-gravelling for 33 kilometers on that narrow mat, and pothole patching among other issues,” said Eng Makokove.

He said close to $10 million was disbursed for the Bulawayo-Maphisa Road through the Emergency Road Rehabilitation Programme.

Eng Makokove said for the road development programme which was initially there before the declaration of the disaster, they had been allocated $400 million in the 2021 National Budget of $400 million.

“The $400 million was earmarked for widening and upgrading of the Bulawayo-Maphisa Road, but that money has not been released yet. We are hoping that once it has been released it will assist in upgrading the roads to the expected high standards,” he said.

Matabeleland South Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution, Abednico Ncube said he was impressed with the progress which has been taking place in roads repairs.

“Our President Mnangagwa has ensured that funds are availed through the Emergency Road Rehabilitation Programme to make sure that nationwide roads are repaired. With the progress that has been done in Matabeleland South we are pleased,” said Minister Ncube.

He commended some of the projects that were being carried out such as the Tuli-Manyange Dam in Gwanda, saying that they will go a long way to turn around the lives of people once finished.