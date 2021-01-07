Byo mayor impressed by developments at Thorngrove hospital

Vusumuzi Dube, Senior Municipal Reporter

BULAWAYO mayor, Councillor Solomon Mguni has commended the developments that have taken place at the local authority-owned Thorngrove Hospital, saying that the institution will soon be ready to admit its first Covid-19 patients.

The hospital was earmarked as an isolation center pending a number of renovations, which has seen the government and various well-wishers chipping in to fund the rehabilitation works.

Clr Mguni was speaking at a tour to access how the local authority utilized various donations sourced by veteran broadcaster, Ezra Sibanda through his Ezra Tshisa initiative.

“Personally, I am quite impressed with the level of work that has been done here, I was last at the hospital about three months ago, and the work that has been done, from then till now is very impressive.

“Covid-19 to us has come as a blessing in disguise noting the developments that have taken place an Thorngrove hospital, even after this pandemic comes to an end, this hospital will remain an infectious diseases hospital and make use of the developments which have taken place,” said Clr Mguni.

He expressed gratitude to Sibanda and his associates for the helping hand they had extended, further calling on them to continue working with the local authority in sourcing the few items that were pending for the rehabilitations to be completed.

“The donations sourced by Ezra have gone a long way in making us prepare to admit patients here at Thorngrove. Yes, there are still outstanding works but once those things are in place, we will be able to admit our patients.

“We know that the Ezra Tshisa initiative will continue to assist us to help us fill the gaps which have been identified,” said the mayor.

During the tour, officials at the institution revealed that they were facing staffing constraints as they had a staff compliment of 12, of which their actual establishment once they begun operations was 40.