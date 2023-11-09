Byo men nabbed for theft in Gweru

Amanda Mlevu, Sunday News Reporter

FIVE suspects, all from Bulawayo, have been arrested following a spate of thefts from motor vehicles that occurred in Gweru.

According to Midlands provincial police spokesperson, Inspector Emmanuel Mahoko, the five, Dennis Gumbie (43) of Mzilikazi, Godfrey Godknows Tshamala (32) of Entumbane, Khanyiso Ndlovu (26) of Emganwini, Knowledge Tsiga (40) of Entumbane, and Patrick Sibanda (24) of Old Lobengula, were arrested in connection with a series of thefts from motor vehicles in and around Gweru Central Business District.

Insp Mhoko said the five suspects were arrested by the Gweru Criminal Investigations officers in Gweru CBD while they were looking for their next target.

“The Detectives were carrying out surveillance in Gweru CBD and spotted the vehicle which had been reported in two cases of theft from motor vehicles which occurred on 17 and 30 October 2023,” said Insp Mahoko.

The detectives confronted the motor vehicle, fired two shots which deflated two front tyres. They subdued and arrested the five suspects who were aboard the vehicle.

Insp Mahoko said it was observed that the front and rear registration numbers which read ADG 2759 of the vehicle were different from the third number plate. Also, they had covered the third number plate with a sticker.

Searches were carried out in the vehicle and two registration number plates were recovered. Records at the vehicle registry reflected that these were the actual numbers of the Toyota Bubble motor vehicle.

The police also recovered three remote sensor unlocking devices, two T-bar devices used to force open car doors and a Colombian knife.

“The suspects led detectives to the recovery of two laptops, a black dell and a HP Probook which had been sold at Bahudur Centre in Gweru town,” said Insp Mahoko.

He said the suspects have since appeared in court and he urged members of the public to jealously guard their valuables and to report all cases to the police.