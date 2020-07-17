Byo now Covid-19 epicentre

Vusumuzi Dube, Senior Reporter

BULAWAYO has surpassed Harare to become the epicenter of Covid-19 infections in the country after the city recorded its highest number of confirmed cases in a single day.

According to the Ministry of Health and Child Care, on Thursday Bulawayo recorded three deaths and 231 new Covid-19 cases bringing the total number of cases in the city to 419.

The Ministry revealed that Zimbabwe recorded 273 new Covid-19 positive cases bringing the total number of cases in the country to 1 362.

All the new case in Bulawayo are from local transmissions.

“273 cases tested positive for Covid-19, these included returnees from South Africa (12), Mozambique (one) and 260 local cases who are isolated. Due to a backlog of sample processing at the testing NTBRL, Bulawayo has recorded 231 cases today, which were recorded over the last seven days, but were not processed.

“Today (Thursday), we regret to report three deaths, two at community level and one at facility level. These deaths occurred in Bulawayo province. The community deaths were detected during routine post mortem as part of our Covid-19 surveillance,” reads the update.

Bulawayo surpassed Harare, which now has the second most highest cases after recording 22 new cases bringing its total to 386.

Since the onset of the Covid-19 outbreak on 20 March 2020, the total number of confirmed cases now stands at 1 362, recovered 425, active cases 914 and 23 deaths.