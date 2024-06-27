Byo organisation embarks on Mortuary Technician training programme

Ganidzani Phiri with some of the instructors at the foundation

Flora Fadzai Sibanda

OCEAN Bird Foundation in Bulawayo has unveiled a pioneering Mortuary Technician programme aimed at equipping individuals with the necessary skills for employment in the funeral industry.

Scheduled to kick off on July 1, 2024, the inaugural class of this program will convene at the foundation’s academy situated in the heart of the business district.

Director of the foundation, Mr. Ganizani Phiri, disclosed that the program has already attracted 16 enrolled students, highlighting the significant interest in this specialised training opportunity.

“Observing the escalating number of mortuaries in Bulawayo, we recognized the urgency to establish this program to cultivate proficient professionals capable of offering expert services within these facilities,” said Mr Phiri.

The comprehensive programme curriculum encompasses instruction on body preparation, embalming techniques, and the respectful handling and care of deceased individuals.

In a bid to be inclusive, Mr. Phiri emphasized that academic qualifications will not be a barrier, as the program is tailored to train auxiliary staff members.

The Mortuary Technician program spans a duration of four months, with a month dedicated to theoretical studies, followed by practical attachments at various mortuaries across the city. Notably, Falakhe Funeral Parlour has been enlisted as a training site for the students, solidifying a partnership to facilitate hands-on learning experiences.

Further expanding their educational offerings, Ocean Bird Foundation also provides accredited healthcare assistant programs encompassing roles such as nursing assistant, pharmacy assistant, and health and safety training.

@flora_sibanda