Byo Poly signs MoU with Namibian College

Robin Muchetu, Senior Reporter

BULAWAYO Polytechnic College in Bulawayo has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Ongenga Technical College in Namibia that will see the two institutions engaging in joint research cultural and sporting activities and other academic exchange programmes.

The MoU will also see the exchange of students, leadership development, conferences, internships, joint technology transfer areas and joint innovation and intellectual property output projects.

The Executive Director for Ongenga Technical College Mt Elia Haufiku said the MOU signals the birth of a long-lasting relationship between the two countries.

“On the 23rd of April 2024, I traveled over 2600km from Ongenga in Namibia as delegated by my institution to the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair. Part of the mission was to meet the wonderful staff at Bulawayo Polytechnic and propose an affair with a beautiful 96-year-old woman by the name of Bulawayo Polytechnic in search of a more harmonious mutually beneficial and rewarding marriage. Today I stand before you having affixed a signature on a document that confirms the acceptance of our proposal. To us, Ongenga Technical College this is the beginning of a bigger and better affair,” said Mr Haufiku.

He said to ensure the provision of the much-needed Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) skills to learners in Africa and attain its vision of being Namibia’s best and most preferred technical vocational education institution, they saw it perfectly fit to position their ladder of success by leaning it against the right wall.

“Bulawayo Polytechnic staff, management, council, and stakeholders, in you we have found a big brother, a big sister, a mother and father figure, and a shoulder to lean on. In you, we have found a good example to emulate and giant footsteps to follow. We truly understand that this relationship will be mutually beneficial between the two countries and two institutions,” he added.

Bulawayo Polytechnic principal Mrs Chiedza Masanganise said the signing of the MOU signals the trust that foreign countries have in the Zimbabwean education system.

“Thank you for believing in us, we are here to build Zimbabwe and the region, thank you for the MOU. We are moving together to develop and train, we are there to partner, and we learn from each other. Our students and staff during exchange programmes will learn a lot and we are going to nurture that,” said Mrs Masanganise.

During the same event, the college commissioned a minibus that they said would be used to ferry members of staff and college students as they carried out their duties and sporting activities.

