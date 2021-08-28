Byo polytechnic principal dies

Online Reporter

BULAWAYO Polytechnic principal, Engineer Gilbert Mabasa has died.

Eng Mabasa reportedly succumbed to Covid-19 related complications on Friday.

He has been at the helm of the higher learning institution since 2014.

According to sources from the institution, Eng Mabasa succumbed to the pandemic on Friday evening.

He has been admitted at a local hospital since 6 August after testing positive for the pandemic.

“Following my testing positive to Covid- 19 on Friday 06 August, I was admitted into Hospital in Isolation and for treatment.

“I have chosen to inform you all as your Team Leader so that you don’t depend on social media or other gossip lines. Now that you know the truth that truth shall set you free from gaps in critical information. I am safe in God’s providence and thankful for the great medical teams that are committed to serving in case the forefront. Covid-19 is real and respecter of noone. However God is also God and in control of everything,” said Eng Mabasa in a statement when he tested positive for Covid-19

More details to follow….