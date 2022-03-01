Byo residents sign petition against parking fees

Vusumuzi Dube, Online News Editor

BULAWAYO residents have resorted to signing an online petition in a bid to force the local authority to reduce parking management system fees.

The local authority, in partnership with Tendy Three Investments (TTI), last month launched the parking system which was met with rage from motorists and residents who argued that the charges were exorbitant.

According to the pricing model, motorists are required to pay US$1 for the 30 minutes in the prime parking bays and US$1 for an hour in the ordinary parking bays.

“This newly introduced parking system ignores the current socioeconomic challenges that the country is facing, not to consider that level of unemployment too. Simple calculations indicate that this new parking system is bound to restrict freedom of movement.

“Another dimension that shows that this mandate is not benefiting the local development of Bulawayo is that 70 percent of collected rates will go to Tendy Three International (TTI) which BCC partnered with. There are infrastructural management gaps that the city is facing, which makes it even more unjustified to give away 70 percent instead of investing into the infrastructure,” reads part of the petition.

The residents appealed for BCC to go back to the drawing board, engage the different actors in the city (motorists, civil society and business community) so to come up with a more inclusive, equity and economically reasonable parking fee that will not inhibit the economic activity of the city.