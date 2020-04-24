Byo residents to get water 2-days a week

Vusumuzi Dube, Senior Reporter

BULAWAYO residents will now get water supplies two days a week as from next Monday as council has introduced stringent measures to conserve the available water in its supply dams.

Residents were already enduring a 96-hour water shedding schedule.

In a notice, Bulawayo City Town Clerk, Mr Christopher Dube said the new 120-hour water shedding schedule was an emergency measure as water supplies continue to dwindle.

Mr Dube however, revealed that the local authority had already cut off supplies to most areas in the city as main reservoir levels had reached critical levels.

“The city of Bulawayo would like to advise residents that the city will be introducing the 120-hour water shedding programme with effect from Monday, 27 April 2020.

“However, in a bid to manage water supply from the low water reservoirs, council would like to advise that there will be an emergency intermittent supply of water across the city, except for Industry and the Central Business District until Sunday in a bid to balance the system,” reads the notice.

Mr Dube revealed that the city had experienced high-water consumption between Tuesday and Wednesday, averaging 150 megalitres a day against the system input of 90 megalitres a day.

This, he said, necessitated the immediate cutting of supplies to allow for the recovery of critical reservoirs.

Early this month the local authority revealed that some suburbs in the city could go for eight months without water supplies as the situation continues to deteriorate.