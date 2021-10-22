Byo residents to have say on new Fire Brigade By-laws

Vusumuzi Dube, Online News Editor

BULAWAYO residents will get an opportunity to have their say on the city’s proposed Fire Brigade By-laws with the local authority issuing a public notice giving the public 30 days to air their views.

The new Fire Brigade by-laws will among other provisions make it a Level Three offence for home owners not to display their house numbers at their premises.

The level offences are benchmarked to the Government levels where Level Three is attracting a fine of $5 000.

In the updated by-laws the local authority consolidated Fire Brigade policies to form one concrete document of by-laws, with fines now having been included for various offences.

In a public notice on Friday, the city’s Town Clerk, Mr Christopher Dube said copies of the proposed By-laws will be open for inspection at the council offices.

“Notice is hereby given that Bulawayo City Council has proposed to repeal the By-Laws relating to the Prevention and extinguishing of fires published in Government Notice Number 433 of 1977 and introduce the Fire Brigade By-Laws to be applicable within its jurisdiction.

“Copies of the proposed By-Laws will be open for inspection at council offices and at all council District Offices during working hours. A copy is also available on the council website, any objections to the proposed By-Laws may be lodged with the Town Clerk within 30 days of publication of this notice,” said the Town Clerk.

According to the By-laws it is also now an offence for anyone to make a bonfire or burn any rubbish or straw, shavings, standing grass or other vegetation or other flammable or combustible materials in any street, sanitary lane or thoroughfare or in any park or open space or within a distance of 15 metres of any building, whether private property or not, without first having obtained the written permission of the council.