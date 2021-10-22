Byo schools record new Covid-19 cases

Vusumuzi Dube, Online News Editor

BULAWAYO schools have for the past two days been recording Covid-19 cases with the nation being called on to avoid complacency in the fight against the pandemic.

According to statistics from the Ministry of Health and Child Care, schools in the city recorded seven cases on Wednesday and Thursday. As of Thursday, Bulawayo schools made up 50 percent of the 10 new cases that were recorded in schools.

“53 new cases, all local and two deaths reported, seven day rolling average for new cases falls to 41 from 54. 10 cases were reported from outbreaks in schools; Bulawayo (5) and Masvingo (5). 107 new recoveries, national recovery rate rises to 96 percent, active cases go down to 1 102.

“Vaccination update: 7 069 received their first dose bringing cumulative total for first dose to 3 251 466, while 9 447 received their second dose bringing cumulative for second dose to 2 517 653,” reads the update.

In terms of hospitalization, the country had 85 hospitalised cases, five new admissions, 10 asymptomatic, 58 mild to moderate, 13 severe and four on Intensive Care Units.

Speaking during a post-Cabinet briefing on Tuesday, Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Monica Mutsvangwa called on the nation not to be deterred by the reduced Covid-19 cases but continue maintaining Covid-19 protocols.

“The number of cases recorded on a daily and weekly basis continued to decline, with all provinces recording a decline in COVID-19-positive cases, indicating that the national response efforts continue to pay off and that the pandemic is being brought under control.

“However, given that the COVID-19 intensity and duration both increase with each wave, citizens should continue to observe the COVID-19 protocols and preventive measures in place in order to prevent a fourth wave,” said Minister Mutsvangwa.