Byo seek assistance in locating missing person

Wilbrought Ndlovu, Sunday News Reporter

POLICE in Bulawayo have appealed to the public to assist in locating Mr Lawrence Kundai Muchenje who went missing on 20 July 2023.

In an interview with Sunday News, Bulawayo provincial police spokesperson, Assistant Inspector Nomalanga Msebele said Mr Muchenje was last seen on 20 July 2023 at Number 126 Matopos road.

“He was last seen at number 126 Matopos road where he had to start rehabilitation after being transferred from Ingutsheni Hospital. He was last seen wearing a brown track bottom, black track jacket with black tennis shoes. He is approximately 1,64 metres in height, slim built, brown eyes black hair and dark complexion,” she said.

Anyone with information that may lead to the discovery of Muchenje may contact his mother Alice Masawi on 0712 263 311 or his uncle Sherperd Muchenje on 0779 572 945 and ZRP Hillside on 0292241161 or visit any nearest police station.