Byo South aspiring councillor targets the vulnerable

Robin Muchetu , Senior Reporter

ASPIRING Zanu-PF councillor for Ward Five Cde Archbold Chiponda has responded to a call to assist inmates at Ingutsheni Psychiatric Hospital in Bulawayo by mobilising corporates and well-wishers to donate blankets and warm clothing for them.

Cde Chiponda said he was touched by the plight of the inmates whose numbers were ballooning saying the cold spell being experinced required that people keep warm and the need for blankets could not be over-emphasised.

“I am holding a blanket and coat drive where we are encouraging members of ward five and the community of Bulawayo at large to help the people admitted to Ingutsheni Hospital with warm clothing.

There is a need city-wide, with homeless people also needing them but I have decided to start with the most vulnerable at Ingutsheni. We are mobilising blankets, jerseys, scarves, hats, gloves, and anything warm which can help the vulnerable. It’s very cold so it is only appropriate that we do this for them. We noted that there are street kids that die because of the cold conditions so we are also going to attend to those after we are done with institutions,” said Cde Chiponda.

He acknowledged that street kids should be taken off the streets and said their current intervention to assist was based on them being practical about the problem at hand.

“In some countries, there are soup kitchens that are available, overnight boarding houses for people who may be down on their luck where homeless people can go and spend the night. These people are most vulnerable during the night, especially children. I do not see how as a city we cannot replicate this.

These are some of the initiatives I am working on,” said Cde Chiponda.

Cde Chiponda was inspired to assist the vulnerable by his background. He said he comes from a family that has been in the Rotary Club initiatives which are big on serving the community something which shaped his desire to assist the vulnerable.

The blanket and coat drive will also benefit John Smale Children’s Home which is also in Ward Five, Bulawayo South. He said his initiative was growing and would continue as they kept sourcing warm clothes from well-wishers. Cde Chiponda said the number of patients admitted to Ingutsheni for various conditions was growing, so was the need for food and clothing provisions.He thanked corporates and individuals that have come through to assist in the blanket and coat drive urging more to come on board.

“I am grateful for the support that I am getting, these goods will be delivered to Ingutsheni in the coming week and we continue from there. I work with the sitting Member of Parliament for Bulawayo South Cde Raj Modi. We are working together and he has assisted with a lot of supplies. So as soon as his schedule allows, we will be at Ingutsheni and John Smale Home,” said Cde Chiponda. @NyembeziMu