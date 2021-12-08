Byo to host Water indaba

Vusumuzi Dube, Online News Editor

THE Bulawayo City Council will on Thursday (tomorrow) hold a service delivery and water indaba in an interactive platform for feedback on municipal service delivery and the prevailing water situation in the city.

Council corporate communications officer Miss Bongiwe Ngwenya said the indaba seeks to engage with consumer groups and affected stakeholders to openly discuss issues on water and sanitation.

“The objective of the indaba is to provide a meaningful and interactive platform for feedback on municipal service delivery, provide citizens greater access to information and be able to freely participate in the discussions of the forum and to assure the citizens that their concerns are understood and considered so as to create ownership and belonging.

“The Service Delivery and Water Indaba will be held under the theme; Building Resilience Faster in Water and Sanitation,” said Miss Ngwenya.

Among those that will present during the indaba will be the Director of Engineering Services, Engineer Simela Dube, Dr Eugene Makaya, from the National University of Science and Technology and a representative from the Zimbabwe National Water Authority who will present on the highlights and progress of the Lake Gwayi-Shangani Construction and Pipeline Project.