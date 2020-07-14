Byo Ward 8 councillor dies

Vusumuzi Dube, Senior Municipal Reporter

BULAWAYO’S ward eight councillor, Ronniah Mudara has died, she was 61.

Clr Mudara passed away on Monday after a long illness from an unspecified ailment.

In a condolence message, Bulawayo mayor, Councillor Solomon Mguni confirmed the development saying this was a huge loss to the local authority and thecity as a whole.

“During her term of office as Councillor, she served as the deputy chairperson for the Health, Housing and Education Committee from August 2018 to July 2019.

She was a member of the Health, Housing and Education Committee from August 2019 to date and the Environmental Management and Engineering Services Committee from September 2018 to date.

“She served as council’s representative on the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair Executive Committee. In her professional career she worked with the Ministry of Defence and the Ministry of Labour and Social Welfare at Kwekwe Polytechnic and Bulawayo Polytechnic Colleges,” said Clr Mguni.

Mourners are gathered at house number R57 in Mzilikazi.