Cabinet approves empowerment of youths 

Simba Jemwa, Online Reporter

CABINET has approved plans by the Ministry of Mines and Mining Development to reserve some areas for the empowerment of Youths, to take part in the mining industry, in line with the Constitution of Zimbabwe.

Section 20 of the Constitution of Zimbabwe states that the “State and its institutions and agencies at every level must take reasonable measures, including affirmative action to ensure that youths are afforded opportunities for employment and other avenues to economic empowerment.”

Speaking at a post-Cabinet briefing Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Monica Mutsvangwa revealed that Cabinet approved to reserve against prospecting and pegging portions of areas in the eight provinces. A framework which will clearly outline the implementation modalities for the programme will be shared with the public soon.

Cabinet also approved the principle of a support programme to enable the youths to optimally utilize the mining concessions and that Ministry of Finance and Economic Development committed to a funding programme for the Youth in Mining.

In addition, Cabinet also reiterated that in December 2020, Cabinet banned all applications for Special Grants in areas reserved in favour of Ministry of Mines and Mining Development through the Mining Promotion Corporation.

Mining Promotion Corporation is a wholly owned Government company that holds a number of reservations for strategic investment and exploration. Cabinet approved the registration of four Special Grants to enable Mining Promotion Corporation to engage suitable entities to negotiate joint venture arrangements. @RealSimbaJemwa