Cabinet endorses African elephant conference outcomes

Rutendo Nyeve, Sunday News Correspondent

CABINET has endorsed the just ended African Elephant Conference resolutions saying efforts will be made for all African countries, including those who did not participate, to adopt the Hwange Declaration.

This was said by acting Minister of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services, Dr Jenfan Muswere during a post-Cabinet briefing on Tuesday.

The African Elephant Summit ran from 23 to 26 May and saw the four countries that participated adopting the Hwange Declaration among other resolutions.

“The public will recall that Government announced the hosting of the Conference at its 13th Post-Cabinet Press Briefing of 17th May, 2022. Cabinet is pleased to inform the nation that the Hwange Declaration on the Conservation of the African Conference was agreed on and released by the four participating countries, with a communiqué having been issued at the end of the Conference on 26 May.

“Going forward, efforts will be made for all African countries, including those who did not participate, to adopt the Declaration.”

He further spoke on some of the main highlights of the Conference deliberations which included the general consensus that the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species (CITES) should acknowledge the conservation efforts of Southern African States and reward them by allowing the disposal of ivory stockpiles. “The main highlights of the Conference deliberations saw a general consensus that domestic trade in ivory should also be permitted, with the sovereignty of States and their rights to sustainable use of wildlife being respected. The participating countries emphasized on the need to generate revenues through sale of elephant and wildlife products by developing a viable instrument which will enable them to sell ivory stockpiles to raise funds for conservation, given that the CITES ban is depriving the sector of critical funding for conservation.

“The Conference agreed that there is a need to harmonise policy and legislation and manage elephants as a collective unit across borders, through the promotion of Trans-frontier Conservation Areas, so that Africa speaks with one voice on the issue of elephant management. The nation is advised that Cabinet endorsed all the Conference Outcomes,” said Dr Muswere.