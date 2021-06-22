CABS closes branches…as 13 succumb to Covid-19

Robin Muchetu, Senior Reporter

CENTRAL African Building Society Bank (CABS) has temporarily closed its Bulawayo and Karoi branches after some workers tested positive to Covid-19, while the Ministry of Health and Child Care reports that 13 deaths were recorded yesterday from the virus.

In a statement, CABS managing director Mr Mehluli Mpofu, said the branches were undergoing disinfections.

“We regret to advise that two of our staff tested positive for Covid-19 following PCR tests that were done after exhibiting flu-like symptoms. The affected branches are Jason Moyo in Bulawayo and Karoi. Both branches are closed to allow for disinfection of the branches, PCR testing and self-isolation of our staff,” he said.

Mr Mpofu said the Jason Moyo branch in Bulawayo will open for service on 28 July 2021 and the Karoi branch will open on 2 July 2021.

Meanwhile, Covid-19 figures continue to soar with 416 new cases reported yesterday and 13 deaths.

Mhondoro, Masvingo, Chiredzi, Nkulumane, Emakhandeni and Bindura have been identified as hotspots for the virus. As of yesterday, 936 people received their first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine while 1183 received their second dose. Zimbabwe now has 42 195 cases and 1685 deaths from Covid-19.

