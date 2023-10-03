CABS, Pick n Pay in fight against breast cancer

Sunday News Reporter

FINANCIAL services provider, CABS and retailer TM Pick n Pay have partnered in the Pick Pink campaign, which is running throughout the entire month of October, in a bid to fight breast cancer.

This is an initiative to raise awareness of the importance of early cancer detection as well as to support cancer patients in Zimbabwe.

October is set aside as the Breast Cancer Awareness month in a bid to educate and sensitise people about the disease that has claimed thousands of people in Zimbabwe and the world at large over the years.

The partnership between the two organisation is for the purpose of raising funds for the Cancer Association of Zimbabwe (CAZ), a charitable organisation which strives to raise awareness on cancer prevention, early detection, management and collectively reducing the burden of cancer in Zimbabwe.

CAZ offers free first-line chemotherapy drugs to disadvantaged patients.

The cost of these drugs, which range from US$30 to US$50, can be a burden for many patients. Each session typically involves a combination of three to four drugs, to help patients in their fight against cancer.

CABS has pledged to donate US$0.02 for every transaction made on CABS Point of Sale (POS) machines at TM Pick n Pay stores throughout the month of October.

Through this initiative, CABS aims to contribute to changing the lives of breast cancer patients, one transaction at a time and one chemotherapy session at a time.

By providing financial support, CABS, TM Pick n Pay, and their customers are giving individuals a fighting chance to overcome breast cancer and live fulfilling lives beyond the disease.

“As a leading financial institution, we have the privilege of working with big brands we share interests with, especially around investing back into our communities. Our Partnership with TM Pick and Pay is one such initiative. We thought of using our platforms to give every Zimbabwean an opportunity to give to this worthy cause.

“TM Pick n Pay will be selling various pink goods, whose proceeds will be channeled to the purchase of cancer treatment drugs. We are donating US$0.02 for every swipe made on our Point-of-Sale machines in TM Pick n Pay. This will undoubtedly make a difference in the communities we operate in,” said CABS Managing Director, Mr Mehluli Mpofu.

The CABS and TM Pick n Pay Pick Pink Campaign serves as a beacon of hope for cancer patients in Zimbabwe.

By pledging to donate a portion of every transaction made on CABS POS machines at TM Pick n Pay stores, CABS exemplifies its commitment to making a difference in the lives of those affected by breast cancer. CABS not only provides financial support but also instils a sense of empowerment and determination within the community.