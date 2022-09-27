Caf president attends ECA General Assembly in Istanbul

27 Sep, 2022 - 11:09 0 Views
0 Comments
The Sunday News

Mehluli Sibanda, Sports Editor

CONFEDERATION of African Football president, Patrice Motsepe attended the European Club Association (“ECA”) General Assembly in Istanbul, Turkey on Friday 23 September 2022 and was accompanied by the Caf General Secretary, Véron Mosengo-Omba.

Motsepe said: “Caf is committed to cooperate and work together with the ECA, UEFA, other football Confederations and organisations to develop and promote football globally and to build mutually beneficial relationships. I have requested the Caf General Secretary to continue discussions with the ECA and football Confederations and organizations in this regard.”

The Caf president will be in Algiers, Algeria on Saturday 1 October 2022 for the TotalEnergies African Nations Championship (“CHAN”) Final Tournament Draw.

