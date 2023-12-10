Cal_Vin’s legacy: A mother’s tribute

Sandisiwe Gumbo, Sunday Life Reporter

While she still yearns for justice for her son, whose death is still unsolved three years later, Sinikiwe Luphahla, the mother of late Bulawayo rapper Cal_Vin, is not resting on her laurels but continues to champion the cause of the legacy of the late rapper by selling his merchandise and promising to release music from the extensive catalogue he left behind.

Luphahla has relaunched the late rapper’s merchandise, making grade street T-shirts and selling them from home. She highlighted that she has further plans to make his music more widely available as part of efforts to uphold his musical brand and reach a broader audience.

“I would love to make sure his legacy lives on, already we have relaunched his merchandise grade street T-shirts which I’m selling at home that preserve the musical brand, we will soon be uploading his music on commercial and digital platforms to make sure we spread it like wildfire,” Luphahla said.

In addition, she said that she wanted to start a foundation in his name.

“In his honour, we will in future open up a foundation when the legal processes permit us to do such, at the moment we have stopped due to legal processes,” she added.

The interview shed light on Cal_vin’s early exposure to music, citing the late singer’s cousin only identified as Thulani who played an essential role in writing his first verse when Cal_vin was just 10 years old.

The insight into his formative years highlighted the natural talent that he possessed, indicating that while his upbringing may have played a role in the award-winning star, it was ultimately his inborn ability that drove him into the world of music.

“It was merely a matter of talent and little or less had to do with the upbringing although I may say it did play a role. Thanks to his cousin Thulani who wrote his first verse in the year 1996 at the age of 10.”

However, she said she was sad that the motorist who killed him has not been arrested.

“It has been cumbersome and the saddest thing is that the killers might kill with impunity, more so the evidence in his case has been tampered with and that merely means justice will be denied or delayed or rather both.”

Cal_Vin was hit by a vehicle identified as a white Mazda Familia with no number plates in the late hours of October 24, 2020 and was pronounced dead in the early hours of the next morning. He was on his way home from a local bar and was aged 35.

Despite the hardships, Cal_vin’s mother conveyed her determination to ensure that his legacy endures. She expressed gratitude for the recognition her son received in the recent Bulawayo Arts Awards as a validation of his talent and a tribute to his legacy. Cal_vin’s three-year-old daughter, Khloe Owami who was born just months after his death, was also granted an education bursary for seven years by philanthropist Mitchell Tshuma through Hope Restores Academy.