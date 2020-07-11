Call for entries for the 2020 Piton International Film Festival

The National Arts Council of Zimbabwe (NACZ) is inviting filmmakers to submit entries for the annual Piton International Film Festival (PIFF) which this year runs online from 18 to 29 August 2020.

PIFF, which normally takes place on the Caribbean Island of St Lucia, is a 12-month pro-gramme that focuses on celebrating film-making and seeks to work collaboratively with film makers from around the world.

“NACZ has partnered with PIFF to provide local film makers with an opportunity to learn and collaborate with others from across the globe. Locally based filmmakers who will submit their works through the NACZ offices will be availed a discounted entry fee for a maximum of two submissions,” the organisation said in a statement.

PIFF provides filmmakers with an opportunity to understand the various aspects of the global film industry through workshops and seminars while also assisting independent content creators with opportunities to ex-pose and monetise their artworks.

The NACZ/PIFF partnership aims to discover and expose new filmmaking talent in Zimbabwe through showcasing their works on the PIFF social media sites as well as broadcast on the Sisters in Harmony Network.

Registration is open from until the 31 July and for more information including submission rules interested filmmakers can log on to:https://filmfreeway.com/pitoninternationalfilmfestivalor they can contact Farai Kupfavira, [email protected] Rodney Ruwende, [email protected] submit their entries through NACZ.